Royal Bank of Canada Cuts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $47.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NMIH opened at $37.78 on Thursday. NMI has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 47.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 28,853 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of NMI by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

