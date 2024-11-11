Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Price

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Clarivate

Clarivate Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CLVT opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Clarivate has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 60,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,081. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,251.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bar Veinstein sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 916,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,081. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Clarivate by 27.2% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 38,929,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331,233 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $30,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clarivate by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,752,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,470 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 31.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,726,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 37.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,249,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after buying an additional 1,704,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.