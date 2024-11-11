Safe Bulkers (SB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Safe Bulkers Price Performance
NYSE SB opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $463.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.
About Safe Bulkers
