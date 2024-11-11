Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,497 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 11.5% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $65,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 300.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $321.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $307.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.84 and a 12-month high of $322.81.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,431,349.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,573 shares of company stock worth $42,319,874. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra set a $343.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.37.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

