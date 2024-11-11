Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 57207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.01 ($0.34).

Science in Sport Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of £59.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science in Sport

In other news, insider Henry Turcan purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £18,720 ($24,368.65). Insiders own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

