Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of VCYT opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -243.20 and a beta of 1.67. Veracyte has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $41.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,903.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $163,164.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,461.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,125 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

