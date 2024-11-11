Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 1.76. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $93.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at $965,232,321.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $211,938.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 5,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

