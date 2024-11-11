Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 5,517,559 shares during the period. SEA comprises 4.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,971,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in SEA by 213.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

NYSE:SE traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.64. 1,470,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,060. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $101.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

