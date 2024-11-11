Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $16.00. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 188,469 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

