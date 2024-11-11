Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $33.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ST shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.