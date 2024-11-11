Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.
Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.
Sensata Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:ST opened at $33.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $43.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ST shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
