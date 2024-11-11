Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Senseonics Stock Down 12.5 %

SENS stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 362.30% and a negative return on equity of 435.56%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. Analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Senseonics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 85,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Senseonics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

