Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.06. 3,097,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,631,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SERV. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Serve Robotics currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SERV

Serve Robotics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 636.19% and a negative net margin of 1,972.12%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth $407,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,636,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.