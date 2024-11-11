Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $185.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

SEZL traded down $16.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.63. 61,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,275. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 8.49. Sezzle has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $454.16.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,099,245.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,554. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,099,245.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,065 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,426. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

