Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $185.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Sezzle
Sezzle Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle
In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,099,245.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,554. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,099,245.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,065 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,426. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.