Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,227 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Bank of America raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $219.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $184.95 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.57 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Insider Activity at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at $14,575,342.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

