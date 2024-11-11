Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,150 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. P E Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,755,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 49,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI opened at $121.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $121.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average of $114.31.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

