Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 40 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.78.

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,568. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,568. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $311.88 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.45 and a 52-week high of $315.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

