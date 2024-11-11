Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.90 and last traded at $90.60, with a volume of 2025051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.03.

Shopify Trading Up 3.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 14.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,078,176,000 after buying an additional 8,131,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Shopify by 49.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,315,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,939 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

