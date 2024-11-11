Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 140.4% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 40.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 529,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,154 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $250.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

