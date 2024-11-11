Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BSRR

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $35.13.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,462.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $85,814.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,729.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,462.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,614 shares of company stock valued at $248,666 in the last ninety days. 11.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.