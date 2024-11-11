Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,058 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,187,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $211.26 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $167.39 and a 1 year high of $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.68 and a 200-day moving average of $201.44.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

