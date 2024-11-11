Sigma Planning Corp Buys 9,746 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 822,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,589,000 after buying an additional 172,775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.0 %

BMY opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.