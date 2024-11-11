Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 44.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.27.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $134.34 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

3M Company Profile



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.



