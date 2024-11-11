Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 255 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 29,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $750,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $1,862,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,765,168.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $3,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,672,512.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $1,862,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,765,168.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,752 shares of company stock valued at $40,156,829. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $179.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $129.40 and a one year high of $193.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.