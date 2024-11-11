Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,192,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 232,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $77.44 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.14 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

