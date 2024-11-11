Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLAB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 19,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,070. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average is $115.36. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.