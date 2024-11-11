Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $179.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $179.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.55. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

