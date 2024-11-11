SkyWater Technology’s (SKYT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 13.8 %

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $426.85 million, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 3.92. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $26,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,019,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,196,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,113,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,007,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,649 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $2,212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 183.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 77,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

