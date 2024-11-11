Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Trimmed by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,915,000 after acquiring an additional 325,672 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 59,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $89.16 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.21 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.