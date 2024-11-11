Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $258,957,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,656,000 after acquiring an additional 660,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after acquiring an additional 628,511 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,938,000 after acquiring an additional 600,469 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 12,318.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,977,000 after acquiring an additional 526,608 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised Snowflake to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.09.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.4 %

SNOW stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,699. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,610,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $715,051.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,877,196.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,610,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

