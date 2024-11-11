Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 395.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 278,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,590 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 157.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after buying an additional 1,192,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,336. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $70.13 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

