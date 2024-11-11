State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 337,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75,620 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in PPG Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after buying an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $125.52 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

