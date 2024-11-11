State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.21 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 189.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 108.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.39.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $226.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,975 shares of company stock worth $9,386,158. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

