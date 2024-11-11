State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 63,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 28.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

