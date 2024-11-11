Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics comprises about 1.3% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,498.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.20. 71,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.73.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $269,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,106. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.