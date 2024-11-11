Stephanie Cuskley Purchases 1,000 Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Stephanie Cuskley bought 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.97 per share, with a total value of C$38,971.20.

Stephanie Cuskley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Stephanie Cuskley bought 185 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,904.35.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$37.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.14. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$51.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

BDGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.21.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

See Also

