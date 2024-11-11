Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) Completes Exchange Offer and Consent SolicitationOn November 8, 2024, Stericycle, Inc. concluded its previously disclosed private exchange offer and related consent solicitation. Waste Management, Inc. (WM) finalized the exc

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Stericycle’s 8K filing here.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

