Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Position Raised by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $392,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,251,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF opened at $115.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $117.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.26.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

