StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Price Performance
Shares of NTN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.