StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 7,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. As a group, analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 8,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,877.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,944 shares in the company, valued at $345,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 29,844 shares of company stock worth $119,361 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

