Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading 12.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.64. 841,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 484,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $624.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 510.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 56,699 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 659,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 150,891 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 647,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,050,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

