Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $126.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $145.00.

SUI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

SUI stock opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $110.98 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.15%.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 50.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,677,000 after buying an additional 1,105,306 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 159.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,246,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,033,000 after buying an additional 767,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 24.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,253,000 after buying an additional 424,842 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 199.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,754,000 after buying an additional 238,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 499.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

