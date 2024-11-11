Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Roth Mkm

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Up 4.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,963,367. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $40,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,036.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $40,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,036.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,487 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 385.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.