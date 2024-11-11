Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SGC

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jake Himelstein bought 2,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $530,725. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Jake Himelstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loreen M. Spencer purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,911.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,700. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.