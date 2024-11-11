Susquehanna Cuts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $77.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,398 shares of company stock worth $157,847 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 69.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 22.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.