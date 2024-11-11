Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.9 million. Synaptics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$1.05 EPS.
Synaptics Trading Up 8.4 %
Shares of SYNA traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 893,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,878. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $67.83 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.47.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Synaptics
In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,609 shares of company stock valued at $448,720. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
