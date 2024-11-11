Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.9 million. Synaptics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$1.05 EPS.

Shares of SYNA traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 893,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,878. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $67.83 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,609 shares of company stock valued at $448,720. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

