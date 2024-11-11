T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,207,000 after buying an additional 124,686 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,750,000 after acquiring an additional 107,086 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,397,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW stock opened at $117.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.92.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

