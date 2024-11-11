Tacita Capital Inc Acquires 3,742 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,538,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,204,000 after acquiring an additional 463,368 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,501,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,563,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,738,000 after purchasing an additional 974,937 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,303,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,570,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,894 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.3611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 72.20%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

