Tacita Capital Inc Lowers Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 1.4% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10,862.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 844,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,838,000 after purchasing an additional 80,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PBA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.