Tacita Capital Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 153,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CIGI traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.43. 4,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,282. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

