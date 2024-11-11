Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Taitron Components stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.49. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

About Taitron Components

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.93%.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

